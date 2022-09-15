Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 499,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Axos Financial by 35.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 812,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 212,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

