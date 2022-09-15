Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $681,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of TGT opened at $165.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

