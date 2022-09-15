Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $698,000 Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,061 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of MRTN opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.95. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRTN shares. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

