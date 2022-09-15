Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $296.03 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average is $314.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

