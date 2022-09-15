Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 127.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Etsy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,170 shares of company stock worth $13,166,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.