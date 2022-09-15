Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $946,000 Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $151.82 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,120,178.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,120,178.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,938. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

