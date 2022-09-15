Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

