Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 862,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.8 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

O opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

