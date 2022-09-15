Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $362.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

