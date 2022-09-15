Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at $196,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

