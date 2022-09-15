Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progress Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

