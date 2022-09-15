Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $389,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.