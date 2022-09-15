Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $389,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27.

