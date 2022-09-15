Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $421,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,806 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 809,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 517,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 253,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 28,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

