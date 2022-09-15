Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $565,000 in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 700,000.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TBT opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $29.77.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

