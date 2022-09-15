Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,502,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 3.5 %

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

