Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New $860,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $121.15 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

