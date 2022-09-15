Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLH stock opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.03 and a 52 week high of $152.94.
