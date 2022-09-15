Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $89,582.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

NWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.56. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

