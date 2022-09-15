Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $89.05 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.41.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

