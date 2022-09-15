Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,701 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,701 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Barclays decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Shares of AEM opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

