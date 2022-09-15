Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 98.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

