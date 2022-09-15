Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,611 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,415,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $241.07 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average of $235.72.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.