Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.