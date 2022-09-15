Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 138.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

CRBN opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.18. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $132.61 and a twelve month high of $176.59.

