Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 168,720 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168,720 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.