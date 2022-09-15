Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,218 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

