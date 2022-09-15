Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $687,551,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $171.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.