Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 48,300 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

