Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,322 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF opened at $30.74 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

