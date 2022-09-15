Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,519 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

