Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes $448,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,669 shares of company stock worth $65,856,145 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.