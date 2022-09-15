Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 247,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 57,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,699,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,904 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

