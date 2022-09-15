Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.49

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.49 and last traded at $77.59, with a volume of 6272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

