Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.49

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.49 and last traded at $77.59, with a volume of 6272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCLT)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.