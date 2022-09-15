Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.21

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.21 and last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 20912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

