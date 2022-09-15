Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.21

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.21 and last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 20912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
