Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 710,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRNOF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Verano has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.