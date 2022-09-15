Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,389,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $682,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE VZ opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

