VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CEY stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

