Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VWE. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 9.42.

NASDAQ VWE opened at 3.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1-year low of 3.05 and a 1-year high of 12.38.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

