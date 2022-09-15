Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.88

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.88 and traded as high as $145.75. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $144.10, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

WKCMF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.36.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

