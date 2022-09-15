Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Up 38.6% in August

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Waldencast Price Performance

NASDAQ WALDW opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82. Waldencast has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WALDW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Waldencast by 89.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,358 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Waldencast by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $628,000.

About Waldencast

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

