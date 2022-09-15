Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.41.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $134.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.33. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $366.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 83,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,108,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,049,000 after purchasing an additional 224,531 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
