Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$146.43.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3 %
TSE WCN opened at C$193.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$148.05 and a one year high of C$194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$175.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$169.66.
Waste Connections Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections
In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,400,936.07. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$905,811.32. Also, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,400,936.07.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
