Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $754.23

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 754.23 ($9.11) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.58). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 725 ($8.76), with a volume of 648 shares.

Water Intelligence Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £140.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 720.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 754.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

See Also

