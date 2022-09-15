Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $754.23

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 754.23 ($9.11) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.58). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 725 ($8.76), with a volume of 648 shares traded.
Water Intelligence Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 720.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 754.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of £140.93 million and a PE ratio of 2,500.00.
About Water Intelligence
Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.
