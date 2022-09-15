Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 0.6 %

Waters stock opened at $298.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87. Waters has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $413.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.