Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.20.

Several analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO opened at $274.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watsco has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.69.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

