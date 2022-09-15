Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

WAVC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

