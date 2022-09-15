Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) fell 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.51 and last traded at $51.26. 44,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,454,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,518 shares of company stock worth $915,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.