Wedbush Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $92.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.86.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,376,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $262,787,000 after buying an additional 316,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,806,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

