Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.98

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and traded as high as C$3.04. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 6,083 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.87 million and a PE ratio of 0.12.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

